Kvaternik leads North Andover girls to MVC title
Leyla Kvaternik scored North Andover‘s lone individual title, winning the 1,000 (3:09.53), but the Scarlet Knights still surged to the team title at the MVC Championship with 85 points on Friday. The Knights team of Aisling Callahan, Rose Gordon, Luna Prochazkova and Catherine Roche won the 4x800 (10:20.46).
Andover star Jodi Parrott won the 55 hurdles (8.45) and long jump (17-7.5), leading the Golden Warriors to second as a team (76). Molly Kiley won the mile (5:12.87) for the Warriors.
Central Catholic was third as a team (69 points) led by high jump champ Veralie Perrier (5-2), who also anchored the winning 4x400 relay.
North Andover boys roll to MVC title
Behind five individual victories and one relay win, North Andover placed first as a team at the MVC Boys Track Championship on Friday.
Earning wins for the Scarlet Knights were Alex Niejadlik in the 55 hurdles (8.9), Ryan Connolly in the 2-mile (9:44.83), Camden Reiland in the mile (4:28.14), Nate Williams in the shot put (46-7) and Nathan Jacques in the high jump (6-0). The 4x800 added a victory for the Knights.
Methuen added a pair of victories, Michael Soucy in the 600 (1:23.81) and Andrew Wannaphong in the long jump (20-5).
The Haverhill 4x400 relay of Drew Roberts, Tyler Carroll, Ricardo Galloway and Nataenel Vigo Carala won in 3:33.65.
Whittier’s Wellings takes North title
Lucas Welling took the 132-pound title, leading Whittier to a second-place finish at the Division 2 North wrestling tournament with 187.5 points. Five other Wildcats placed second, including 220-pounder Jeremy Rousseau.
North Andover‘s Blaize Nichols took second place at 145 pounds, helping the Scarlet Knights finish fifth (160 points). Jayden Gabin (132 pounds) and Anthony McCann (126 pounds) each took third for the Knights.
Marshall dominates, Astros move on
Jackson Marshall scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 4 Pinkerton held off No. 5 Portsmouth 56-50 in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Anthony Chinn added 10 points and eight rebounds as the Astros (20-3), who will next take on top-seeded Trinity on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) The location is TBA.
Lavoie, Astros advance
Liz Lavoie scored a game-high 20 points as top-seeded Pinkerton rolled past No. 8 Merrimack in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday.
Avah Ingalls added 12 points and Sydney Gerossie scored 11 points for the Astros (17-1), who advance to face No. 5 Bishop Guertin on Tuesday at Exeter High School (8 p.m.)
Sangermano, Central erupt
Nick Sangermano hit five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points as Central Catholic crushed Chelmsford 101-55 on Friday. Xavier McKenzie added four 3’s on the way to 21 points for the winners.
Martin, North Andover hold off Methuen
Hannah Martin scored a game-best 18 points as North Andover edged Methuen 55-48 on Friday. Katie Robie added 16 points for the Scarlet Knights, while Brooke Tardugno scored 15 points for the Rangers.
