North Andover rallies for dramatic win
Nadine Abdat notched a team-high 13 kills and five blocks to lead No. 3 North Andover to a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 14 Peabody in the Division 1 Round of 16. The Scarlet Knights won the first two sets, then dropped two before taking the fifth and decisive set 15-11.
Emma Bosco added a whopping 43 assists, Leah Warren had 12 kills and Christine Crateau chipped in with 23 digs for North Andover (18-2), which will next host Newton North in the Round of 8.
Burdier, Hillies roll on
Kyra Burdier scored team-highs in kills (12) and assists (17) and tied for the team-lead in aces (3) as No. 2-seeded Haverhill rolled past No. 16 Arlington 3-0 in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16.
Gabby Burdier added 12 digs and Lexi DeOliveria had to blocks for the Hillies (18-2), who will next host Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday (time TBA) in the Round of 8.
Locals pace NECC
Haverhill’s Elijah Haas scored 23 points and Phillip Cunningham, also of Haverhill, and Lawrence’s Daniel Almarante each added 13 points as Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball opened conference play with an 89-52 win over Quinsigamond. Lawrence’s Cristian Kinsley hit four 3-pointers for the winners.
