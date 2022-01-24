The North Andover boys track team won its sixth MSTCA Division 2 state relay title in seven years with 64 points, 28 points better than No. 2.
Matthew McDevitt, Cam Reiland, Ryan Connolly and Jack Determan were the heroes, teaming to win the 4x800 (8:22.93) and distance medley (10:49.06).
“The relays always means a lot to us,” said Scarlet Knights head coach Jason Guarente. “We look forward to this meet every year, and always feel we are in the mix. The team was focused, competed hard, and it was a great day!”
Parrott takes three titles
Jodi Parrott, Nikita Palsetia and Shayla Quill won the long jump relay (47-1) and teamed with Ashley Sheldon to take the 4x50 shuttle hurdles (29.50) as Andover placed second as a team at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays. Parrott also joined Maddy Robertson, Olivia Foster and Peyton Levental to win the 4x50 dash (24.73).
Knights girls in second
The North Andover girls places second at the MSTCA Division 2 Relays. The Scarlet Knights (52 points) were led by the winning high jump relay of Gwen Bruton, Cacy Coland and Megan Rozzi (14-1) and the shot put relay of Jenna Bard, Courtney O’Neil and Mckenna Dube (104-4).
Allard, Rangers bounce back
Jack Allard scored two goals and Methuen rebounded from Saturday’s loss by beating Dracut 4-1. Owen Kneeland added a goal and three assists and Owen O’Brien made 34 saves for the Rangers (9-4-2), who qualified for the state tournament.
Finney hits six 3’s
Claire Finney knocked down six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points as Central Catholic beat Haverhill 65-32. Raider Ashley Dinges recorded her tenth double-double in 10 games with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 11 points.
Bresnick dominates
Gabby Bresnick won the vault (9,65), bars (9.25), floor exercise (9.7) and all-around (38.1) to lead Andover to a 141.2-133.0 win over North Andover. Golden Warrior Molly Foster won the beam (9;6) while Carin Wong led the Scarlet Knights with three second-place finishes, including a career-best 8.55 in the bars.
