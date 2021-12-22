Blaize sparks North Andover win
Blaize Nichols (152 pounds) earned a pin in 1:58, starting a run of five straight North Andover wins, and a pin by Gabe Spanks (195 pounds) in 1:26 clinched the Scarlet Knights’ 42-36 win over Haverhill. Hillies 132-pounder Ben Davoli earned a pin in 1:58.
Andover tops preseason No. 1
Matt Trudell scored twice, and Andover earned a 2-1 victory over Hingham, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts. JJ Quill made 28 saves for the winners.
Barton’s dream day
Junior Jake Barton recorded a hat trick — the first three goals of his varsity career — as Salem crushed Pelham/Nashua South 9-1. Luke Barton, Jason Ciacia, Kayden Leahy and Max Concon each also scored their first varsity goal.
Davila battles for win
Andover‘s Jonathan Davila earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Chelmsford star Jack Walsh, and the Golden Warriors took a 50-21 victory over the Lions. Steve Johnson scored a key pin in 0:56 at 1-6 pounds.
O’Brien shines in debut
Methuen freshman Owen O’Brien made 30 saves in his varsity debut as the Rangers played Cambridge Rindge and Latin to a 1-1 tie. Danny Field scored in the third for the Rangers, his third goal in four games.
Record start for Raiders
Maddie Terry scored two goals, and Central Catholic beat Waltham 5-2 to improve to 4-0 on the season, the best start in program history.
‘Q’ nets two
Aiden Quaglietta scored twice and Windham held strong to beat Manchester Central 4-3 in overtime. Vito Mancini made 23 saves for the winners.
Lavoie, Astros keep rolling
Liz Lavoie continued to star with 18 points as Pinkerton took an 18-point lead into halftime and rolled past Winnacunnet 51-24.
Ranger wrestlers rule
Izaiah Santiago (106 pounds, 0:52), Jack Stoddard (126, 0:42) and Jared Rao (195, 0:52) all scored pins in under a minute as Methuen stayed unbeaten (5-0) by beating Billerica 57-24.
