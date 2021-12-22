Blaize sparks North Andover win

Blaize Nichols (152 pounds) earned a pin in 1:58, starting a run of five straight North Andover wins, and a pin by Gabe Spanks (195 pounds) in 1:26 clinched the Scarlet Knights’ 42-36 win over Haverhill. Hillies 132-pounder Ben Davoli earned a pin in 1:58.

Andover tops preseason No. 1

Matt Trudell scored twice, and Andover earned a 2-1 victory over Hingham, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts. JJ Quill made 28 saves for the winners.

Barton’s dream day

Junior Jake Barton recorded a hat trick — the first three goals of his varsity career — as Salem crushed Pelham/Nashua South 9-1. Luke Barton, Jason Ciacia, Kayden Leahy and Max Concon each also scored their first varsity goal.

Davila battles for win

Andover‘s Jonathan Davila earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Chelmsford star Jack Walsh, and the Golden Warriors took a 50-21 victory over the Lions. Steve Johnson scored a key pin in 0:56 at 1-6 pounds.

O’Brien shines in debut

Methuen freshman Owen O’Brien made 30 saves in his varsity debut as the Rangers played Cambridge Rindge and Latin to a 1-1 tie. Danny Field scored in the third for the Rangers, his third goal in four games.

Record start for Raiders

Maddie Terry scored two goals, and Central Catholic beat Waltham 5-2 to improve to 4-0 on the season, the best start in program history.

‘Q’ nets two

Aiden Quaglietta scored twice and Windham held strong to beat Manchester Central 4-3 in overtime. Vito Mancini made 23 saves for the winners.

Lavoie, Astros keep rolling

Liz Lavoie continued to star with 18 points as Pinkerton took an 18-point lead into halftime and rolled past Winnacunnet 51-24.

Ranger wrestlers rule

Izaiah Santiago (106 pounds, 0:52), Jack Stoddard (126, 0:42) and Jared Rao (195, 0:52) all scored pins in under a minute as Methuen stayed unbeaten (5-0) by beating Billerica 57-24.

