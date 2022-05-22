Down 3-0 after five innings, the Phillips Academy baseball team did what it traditionally does best. The Big Blue found ways to rally and win. Phillips stunned Deerfield Academy with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, walking off with the 4-3 decision and the program’s 12th Central New England Prep School Baseball League title since 1995.
Tournament MVP Isaac Lamson drove in the game-winner in the seventh inning with a two-run single. The sophomore third baseman was 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the title win for Phillips.
Jake Needham struck out five in three innings to earn the championship win in relief of Cole Mascott.
In the semifinals on Sunday, it was Phillips 20-1 over Dexter Southfield. Rowley’s Thomas White dominated in the win with strong innings, striking out a dozen and allowing four hits and a pair of walks.
No-No for Jackie G
Nobles claimed the Big East Softball Tournament Championship, knocking off Tabor Academy, 7-5, in the title game.
Brooks school advanced to the semis but fell to Tabor, 2-1. Kyleigh Matola’s solo homer was all the offense Brooks could muster in that one.
Earlier in the day, Jackie Giordano tossed a no-hit shutout as Brooks eliminated Phillips Andover, 1-0. Giordano struck 11 and walked one, facing just one over the mininum in the 65-pitch performance.
Astro relays dominate
Pinkerton’s Jacob Spezzaferri, Alex LeBlanc and Luke Brennan teamed with Nicholas Harrington to win the 4x400 (3:35.02) and Matthew Devine to win the 4x100 (44.02) at the Londonderry Invitational. Salem’s Aidan McDonald was third in the 200 (22.66) and fourth in the 100 dash (11.37).
Danis wins two
Briana Danis remained undefeated in the discus with a winning 122-9 and added a win in the shot put (36-4) to lead Pinkerton at the Londonderry Invitational. Emily Plante led Salem, taking second in the 100 hurdles (16.28) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.05).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.