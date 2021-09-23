Powerful Sam
Sam Driend had 20 kills, more than the top two Newburyport players combined, and added 17 service points including 7 aces as Methuen overpowered Newburyport 3-1.
Double trouble
Matt Perez and Adyn O’Riordan both scored twice as Haverhill whipped Dracut 4-1 in boys soccer.
Quick star
The Keogh twins each scored in the first minute and Timberlane girls soccer tripped Hanover, 4-1. Bella Keogh scored twice, to give her 19 in eight games. Leah Morrier also scored.
Impenetrable Lancers
Yuli Santos (5 saves) and Arodi Rodriguez (7) combined for 12 saves and Lawrence boys soccer blanked Tewksbury, 3-0.
Double Trouble
Amy Lanouette and Sophia Ponzini scored two goals apiece as Windham field hockey (5-1-1) rolled past Keene, 6-0.
Unbeaten Cats
Whittier girls soccer improved to 4-0 with a 3-0 win over Lynn Tech. Ariella Jones scored twice and Madison Dawkins (2 saves) got the win.
500 Club
Cassie Faria had 11 kills to join the 500 club on her career. She also added 16 service points and nine aces as Windham dumped Alvirne 3-0.
