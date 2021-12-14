Whittier's Rice red hot
Tyler Rice hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points as Whittier beat Northeast 57-46.
Pacy nets 27
Ryan Pacy erupted for 27 points, leading Salem past Merrimack 64-62. Kaleb Bates added 13 points for the winners.
Husson, Windham win thriller
Meghan Husson (team-high 15 points) knocked down a 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play, Hannah Smith hit two free throws with five seconds to left and Windham beat Trinity 43-38.
Dinges, Finney lead Central win
Ashley Dinges scored a team-high 14 points and added 8 rebounds and 6 steals as Central Catholic held off hard-charging Bishop Fenwick 51-50. Claire Finney added 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals for the winners.
Luke takes the lead
Luke Surprenant scored a game-high 17 points and Sean Chanakira tallied 13 points despite battling foul trouble as Timberlane beat Bedford 56-48.
Chin, Marshall lead Astros
Anthony Chin scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jackson Marshall added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and they each hit two key free throws in the final minute to clinch Pinkerton's 53-47 win over Portsmouth.
Garcia, Diaz lead Reggie rally
Lewis Garcia scored 16 points and Michael Diaz added 17 points as Greater Lawrence rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter to edge Greater Lowell 55-54.
