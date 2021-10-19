Roe nets pair
Ella Roe scored both goals in the first half as North Andover held off Chelmsford, 2-1.
Reggies run strong
After dropping their first two meets, Greater Lawrence's girls won their last six, capped by a 15-50 shutout of Notre Dame in which Erianna Valverde took first in a personal-best 21:55 on the 3.0-mile home Reggies' course. The Greater Lawrence boys also won 15-50 led by Marcus Olivieri in 17:55 to finish 5-3.
Flatley is fine
Maya Flatley won two events and was on two winning relays as Andover's depth was too much for Haverhill in a 100-83 victory.
Bounce-back win
North Andover bounced back from its first loss of the season with a solid 5-0 win over Haverhill in boys soccer. Rahul Parampalli scored twice for the Knights (9-1-3).
Windham seeded 3rd
The Windham field hockey team (13-2-1) is seeded 3rd in the Division 1 tournament, which opens Wednesday, and will play the winner of Concord-Manchester Central/West at home Saturday at 2 p.m. Exeter (15-1) and Bedford (15-1) are seeded 1-2 and Timberlane (5-8-3) is seeded 10th and will be at Dover Wednesday.
Wonderful Warren
Leah Warren had 22 kills and 18 digs as North Andover (12-2) held off Methuen, 3-2. Sam Driend had 18 kills for Methuen.
Good effort
Windham's volleyball team gave unbeaten Bedford a battle in a 3-1 loss. It was the first set Bedford had dropped all year and all the sets were competitive. Sam Blandford had 30 assists and five aces for the Jaguars (14-2).
