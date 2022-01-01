Konrad sparks Owls
Konrad Parker scored a pin at 152 pounds in 0:56, kicking off a run of seven straight Timberlane victories, as the Owls downed neighboring Massachusetts foe Haverhill 53-30 on Saturday. Anthony Rousseau (170 pounds) added a pin in 0:47 and Cooper Kelley (220 pounds) had a pin in 0:51 for the winners. For the Hillies, Michael Morris (106 pounds), Cale Wood Jr. (113 pounds) and Gage Muir (120 pounds) each had a pin.
Andover red hot from deep
Richie Shahtanian hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points, leading Andover to a convincing 67-45 victory over perennial power St. John’s Prep on Friday. Aidan Cammann added a team-high 17 points and Ryan McLellan scored 15 points — each hitting three 3-pointers.
Ryan breaks through
Emma Ryan scored her first varsity goal, but Methuen/Tewksbury fell to Lincoln-Sudbury 2-1 in overtime on Friday.
