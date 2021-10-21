Two goals apiece
Jack Determan and Caleb Ginsburg both scored twice as North Andover whipped Chelmsford, 5-1 to improve to 10-1-3.
Diaz nets 11th
Jonathan Diaz scored his 11th goal of the season in the second half as Methuen tied Billerica, 1-1.
Big Ranger win
Methuen girls soccer and Billerica are both 8-3-4 after the Rangers took down the Indians, 2-0. Courtnee Pickles and Kiera Fitzpatrick scored and Sam Pfeil stopped all four BMHS shots.
All tied up
Andover’s Tyler Ardito scored in the first three minutes of the game and Central’s Sam Majewski scored in the final three minutes of the game. The two clubs played to a 1-1 boys soccer tie.
Brilliant Bates
Timberlane girls soccer blanked Goffstown, 5-0, in the regular-season finale. Alida Bates scored and had a brilliant all-around game. The Keogh twins each scored twice and Arden Ferrari-Henry had the shutout for the 13-3 Owls. The Owls have their fingers crossed that standout Leah Morrier will be healthy for the playoffs.
Bishop wins it
Pentucket boys soccer rallied in the second half to beat Amesbury on Senior Day, 2-1. Alex Bishop tallied the game-winner with four minutes remaining. Liam Sullivan also scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.