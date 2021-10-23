Windham advances
Cecilia Ponzini scored the only game in the second half to propel the No. 3 Windham field hockey team past Manchester Central 1-0 and into Wednesday’s Division 1 semifinals against No. 2 Bedford. The Jaguars (14-2-1) lost to Bedford 2-1 earlier in the season.
NA’s Connolly takes 1st
North Andover senior Ryan Connolly continued his tremendous cross country season Saturday by placing first at the Dick Atkinson Invitational5K in Westfield, covering the 3.1 miles in 16:07.80. Teammate Luke McGillivray finished 14th. The Knights did not send a complete squad.
Tourney Bound
Methuen volleyball blitzed Chelmsford to qualify for States for the 14th time in 17 seasons under Matt Twomey. Carolina Rodriguez and Julianna Buck starred.
Diya Dazzles
Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Hannah Wieczorek and Malia Amuan each won two individual events and teamed with Skyler Holland and Annie Wolfenden to win two relays. They powered North Andover swimming past Billerica.
Madison Avenue
Madison Gosse scored a whopping seven goals and Whittier girls soccer drubbed KIPP, 11-0.
Perfect 10s
Methuen-Tewksbury swimming downed Lowell, 102-46, to wrap up a 10-0 regular season. Coach Jason Smith said the 10 wins and unbeaten regular season were both firsts for the school/program. Jenny Nguyen won the 200 IM, Marissa Connolly won the 100 free, and Katie Lefebvre rolled in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke.
Warriors roll
Marissa Kobelski (17 kills, 4 blocks) and Adrie Waldinger (5 blocks, 19 serve points) led the way as Andover volleyball tripped Winchester, 3-1.
Lethal Leah
North Andover volleyball swept Central Catholic, 3-0. Leah Warren carried the Knights with 10 kills, 7 service points, 5 aces and 16 digs.
Hillies over Central
Leading by 2 points, Haverhill swimming won the final relay to shade Central Catholic, 97-89. Jackie Story, Kenzie Hillsgrove, Kailyn Aquino and Carli Quinlan made up that 400 freestyle relay squad.
