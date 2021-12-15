O'Rourke stays perfect
Ryan O'Rourke scored a pin in 3:53 to improve to 7-0 on the season and lead Salem to a 72-3 win over Exeter. Jariel Hernandez added a pin in 0:38 and Matteo Mustapha improved to 6-0 with a 10-4 decision.
Taylor scores shutout
Julianna Taylor made 20 saves for the shutout as HPNA scored its first win of the season, 2-0 over Billerica. Shelby Nassar and Kat Yelsits each scored a goal for the winners.
Morales earns tough victory
In the match of the night, Andover's Yandel Morales edged Haverhill's Michael Morris with 7-6 decision at 106 pounds, helping the Golden Warriors to a 49-28 win. James Archambault (160 pounds) scored a pin in 0:45 for the Warriors, while Ben Davoi (132 pounds) took a pin in 0:33 for the Hillies.
MacPherson nets winner
With 0:30 left in the game, Marissa MacPherson fired a shot from the side that found its way into the net for the game-winning goal in Central Catholic's 4-3 victory over Concord-Carlisle. Cara Kuczek made 25 saves for the winners.
Timberlane takes No. 199
Cody Wild scored a pin at 145 pounds in 0:33, leading Timberlane to its 199th consecutive New Hampshire dual meet victory, a 78-6 drubbing of Nashua North. Dominic Pallaria (195 pounds) scored a pin in 0:44 and football teammate Cooper Kelley (220 pounds) had a pin in 0:44.
Eddy red hot
Haverhill's Kendall Eddy erupted for a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, as undefeated Brooks topped previously-unbeaten Groton 68-37.
