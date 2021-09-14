Forceful Stevens
Kayla Stevens had 10 kills and 9 aces as Windham volleyball stayed unbeaten, whipping Exeter, 3-1.
Heap of Husson
Ryan Husson scored twice as Windham defeated Winnacunnet 2-0 in a repeat of last year’s title game won by Windham.
Corcoran nets 4
Sophomore Brenna Corcoran scored four goals as Haverhill field hockey had its most lopsided win in many years, whipping Dracut 7-0.
Late win
Emily Manning scored her second goal with just two minutes left to play as Windham nipped Winnacunnet 2-1 in girls soccer.
Rangers now 2-0
Methuen-Tewksbury’s Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores and co-captain Anna Bolduc swept the diving to lead Methuen past North Andover. Hannah Wieczorek shined for the Knights.
Holding on
Brooke Tardugno scored in the first half and that was enough as Methuen’s girls soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Chelmsford. Sam Pfeil had eight saves.
Keogh stays hot
Bella Keogh scored her second goal in overtime with a nifty individual effort, giving her 15 goals on the year, as Timberlane improved to 5-1 with a 2-1 victory over Dover.
Acevedo wins it
Aden Acevedo was medalist with a 34 as Haverhill romped past Methuem 18-2 on the links.
Santos stands tall
After a scoreless first half, Lawrence dumped Waltham, 3-0. The Lancers got marvelous midfield play by Brian Salgueiro and David Charco while Yuli Santos stood tall in net.
Fast start
Roseanamarie Emmanuel, Charlotte Putnam and Kiele Coleman gave Methuen field hockey a 3-0 first half lead and the Rangers held on to beat Lowell, 3-2.
Jags fall
Unbeaten defending state champion Windham field hockey (now 3-1-1) lost to Bedford (5-1) 2-1 in overtime. Sophie Manchester scored for the Jags.
George and depth
North Andover won all but one event but Central Catholic had the depth to pull out an 88.5-81.5 swimming victory. Alexandra George was a double winner for the Raiders. Michigan recruit Malia Amuan won four events for NAHS.
Sizzling Pelham
Coach Matt Regan thinks it might be a school record as his Pelham golf team totalled 96 points to easily down Campbell and Kearsarge. Russ Hamel shot an even-par 35 and Jacob McGlinchey, one of the state’s most improved players, fired a 38.
Double hat trick
Ashlyn Walsh and Lindsey Butler each had a hat trick and Pelham girls soccer drubbed Sanborn, 12-0.
First win
Delaney Condon scored and Brandi Garand (7 saves) notched the shutout as Timberlane field hockey (now 1-3-2) tripped Manchester Central/Manchester West, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.