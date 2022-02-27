Big Blue at Prep Nationals
Phillips Academy sent 10 wrestlers to the National Prep School Championships over the weekend, with the girls team taking first place overall with 95 points, more than double the total of its nearest competitor.
The Big Blue featured three different individual champions: 107-pounder Sakina Cotton, 132-pounder Dani Nugent and 235-pounder Eleanor DeHoog.
Bradford’s Eva Murphy was fourth in the 120-pound division, while Wendi Zheng (2nd, 126) and Giselle Jones-Mollod (3rd, 152) also found the podium.
Boxford 145-pounder Colin Nugent went 3-2 at nationals, following his Class A title and runner-up performance at New Englands. He finished the year at 23-4.
