Caraballo keeps rolling
Methuen‘s Miana Caraballo won the 1,000 with a huge personal-best of 3:11.20 to lead locals at a Merrimack Valley Conference regular season meet. Haverhill‘s Brenna Corcoran took the 600 (1:44.00), North Andover‘s Nicole Kroon took the 2-mile (11:53.62) and Central Catholic‘s Brooke Jankowski won the long jump (16-05.25).
Volquez takes two
Lawrence‘s Jordany Volquez won the 55-meter hurdles (7.53) and the 300 (36.91) to lead local boys at a Merrimack Valley Conference regular season meet. North Andover‘s Jack Determan won the 600 (1:28.38) and anchored the winning 4x400 relay (3:39.39). Central Catholic‘s Ryan Hebert took the shot put (45-11).
Regan heats up
Ayla Regan scored a team-high 15 points to lead Salem past Exeter 48-29.
Central wins big
Sean Gray, Jack Stewart, Aiden Pinet and Max Gagnon each scored once as Central Catholic beat Shrewsbury 4-1.
Kane in command
Aidan Kane scored a game-high 16 points, and Jackson Marshall added 15 points as Pinkerton stayed unbeaten (9-0) by crushing Spauling 75-37.
Kneelands both strike
Brothers Noah Kneeland and Owen Kneeland each scored a goal as Methuen beat Bedford 3-2. Danny Field added the game-winner for the Rangers (4-1-2).
Doherty nets two
Jack Doherty scored two goals and assisted on another as Pinkerton rolled past Nashua North-Souhegan 4-1. Jack McNair and Campbell St. Pierre each added a goal for the Astros.
Luke is super
Luke Surprenant scored a career-high 23 points, leading Timberlane past Winnacunnet 58-40. Trey Baker and Sean Chanakira each added 14 points for the winners.
Owls hit 200 straight
Timberlane wrestling won its 200th straight New Hampshire meet, rolling past Exeter 48-12. Jacob Andrade (145 pounds) scored a pin in 1:05 and Konrad Parker (152 pounds) had a pin in 1:25 to lead the Owls.
Carpio for 28
Jesus Carpio exploded for 28 points and Isaac Allen added 11 as Methuen downed Tewksbury, 58-46.
