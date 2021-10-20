North Andover finishes perfect
North Andover girls cross country finished the regular season undefeated (10-0), believed to be the first perfect regular season since the program was established in 1975, and clinched the MVC title by beating Andover (23-32) and Haverhill (16-47). Leyla Kvartnik (second, 18:40) and Luna Prochavova (third, 19:26) led the Scarlet Knights. Andover’s Molly Kiley (18:13) placed first overall. The Golden Warriors beat the HIllies 18-43.
Unlikely hat trick
Sophomore Isabella Vena scored the first three goals of her varsity career as Central Catholic girls soccer rolled past Lowell 6-0. Adrianna Marinello added two goals and Zarina Pinto scored once.
Coleman edges Alvarez
Methuen‘s Freddy Coleman ran to victory (16:19), just ahead of No. 2 Ezequiel Alvarez of Lawrence (16:45) as the Rangers topped the Lancers (19-44) and Dracut (15-50). Lawrence also beat Dracut (21-39).
Lots of Lughano
Lughano Nyondo scored twice, giving her 10 goals on the year, and added two assists as Brooks blanked St. George’s 5-0 in soccer.
One-two punch
Emma Reilly got a hat trick and Tess Gobiel scored twice as Andover blanked Tewksbury 5-0.
Reggies run strong
After dropping their first two meets, Greater Lawrence‘s girls cross country team won its next six, culminating with a 15-50 win over Notre Dame of Lawrence. Erianna Valverde led the way with a personal-best 21:55 on the Reggies’ 3.0-mile course. The Greater Lawrence boys also won 15-50 with Marcos Olivieri taking first in 17:55.
