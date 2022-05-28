Fox goes deep
Katie Fox sparked the offense with a home run in the second inning, and Julia Malowitz struck out 14 as Central Catholic handed Burlington its second loss of the season, 3-0.
Middle order power
Cami Belair, Kati Nolan, Ari DeCotis and Ella Tower combined to go 12 for 19 with seven runs and eight RBIs to power Windham to a 12-3 victory at Nashua South. Each of the four had three hits while Belair drove in four and Nolan scored three times.
Astros cruise
Maddie Schoenenberger had four hits, including a homer, and drove in five to power Pinkerton softball to a 12-4 victory over Winnacunnet. Paige Murray earned the pitching win in the regular-season finale
