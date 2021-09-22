Summer Slam
Summer Zaino had 11 kills, Gabbi Burdier 13 digs and Morgan Flaherty four blocks as unbeaten Haverhill volleyball improved to 5-0 with a 3-0 sweep of Lawrence.
Sweep dreams
The Haverhill girls swept Dracut and Tewksbury as Finleigh Simonds (20:26, 3.1 miles), Brynne LeCours and Lauren Downer went 1-2-4. The Hillie boys earned a split as Andreas Burgess and Ricardo Galloway went 2-3.
Knights roll
Methuen’s Miana Caraballo ran away with it (19:30.6, 3.1 miles) but North Andover cruised in the meet with Leyla Kvaternik, Luna Prochazkova, Nicole Kroon and Leigha Leavitt taking the next four places.
Rockin’ Robbins
James Robbins and Max Johnson rolled in their matches and shared medalist honors with 35s. They led North Andover to a 17-3 win over Andover.
Magnificent Miele
Sophia Miele had 8 kills, 17 service points, 4 aces and 16 digs as Andover volleyball beat Chelmsford, 3-1.
Daubresse equalizer
Emma Daubresse scored with 2:27 left to play to give North Andover field hockey a 1-1 tie with Methuen. Natalia Fiato scored for the Rangers.
