Pinkerton eliminated
Pinkerton boys basketball fell to Trinity 74-57 in the New Hampshire Division 1 semifinals. The Astros finished the season 16-5, while Trinity advances to the Division 1 title game, to face Goffstown at the University of New Hampshire.
Andover shares crown
Eliza O’Sullivan and Scarlet Glass each scored a goal as Andover beat Shrewsbury 2-0. With the win, the Golden Warriors (9-3) clinched a share of the MVC/DCL Division 1 title with Acton-Boxboro.
Central clinches league
Brady Rickenbach and Sean Gray each scored a pair of goals as Central Catholic clinched the MVC/DCL Division 1 title with a 6-1 win over Stoughton. Andrew Duval and Adam Godfrey each added a goal for the winners.
Brooks delivers dominant half
Trailing by three points at halftime, Brooks dominated the second half on the way to handing Belmont Hill its third loss of the season, 66-47. Darrel Yepdo led the winners with 19 points, while Brady Cummins chipped in with 13 points.
Commented
