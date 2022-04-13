Hebert leads Raiders
Ryan Hebert won the shot put (45-2) and discus (115-8) and Adan Pemble won the 110 hurdles (16.3) and 400 hurdles (58.9) as Central Catholic beat Haverhill 107-38. Max Bourque won the javelin (133-6) for Haverhill.
Rioux does it all
Tom Rioux was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and allowed just one earned run and struck out 11 over six innings for the win on the hill, as Pinkerton beat South Portland 7-5. Jackson Marshall added three RBIs for the winners.
Ciesielski takes three
Katie Ciesielski won the 100 (13.2), 200 (27.0) and 400 (60.9) to lead Central Catholic to a 122-23 win over Haverhill. Macy Daigle added wins in the triple jump (33-4) and high jump (5-0) for the winners. Madeline Goncalves won the shot put (33-7) for the Hillies.
Fox goes deep
Katie Fox blasted a 2-run home run to tie the game in the fifth, and Ava Shea drove in a run in the sixth as Central Catholic rallied past North Andover 4-2.
Volquez dominates again
Jordany Volquez was back to his dominant ways, winning the 100 hurdles (14.8) and 200 (21.9) to help Lawrence beat Tewksbury 82-62. Marco Paciolla added a win in the 400 hurdles (64.5).
Amirian rallies back
Balin Amirian rallied from a 2-4 deficit to win 6-4, 6-2 and clinch Haverhill‘s 3-2 victory over Billerica.
Ferullo scores six
Jack Ferullo netted six goals, to lead North Andover to a 13-9 win over Andover. Matt Roy made 11 saves for the win.
Central duo dominate
Francisco Melendez allowed just two hits over five innings, striking out eight, and Lukasz Rondeau followed with two perfect innings of relief, to lead Central Catholic to a 2-0 win over Methuen. The Raiders scored both of their runs in the sixth, on an RBI each for Jack Savio and Charlie Antonopoulos. Methuen starter Matt Pappalardo worked five shutout innings, striking out five, but ended up with a no-decision.
