Hillies' duo
Julia Rodgers had two goals off corner kicks and Hannah Allen had two goals and two assists as Haverhill's girls recorded a big 4-2 win at Methuen.
Slayton all over
Ella Slayton must like the rain as she had two goals and two assists as North Andover defeated Billerica in a downpour, 4-1.
First career goal
Pinkerton's Kathryn Bedard scored her first career goal and that was the difference as the Astros slipped by stubborn Salem, 1-0.
Whittier now Thursday
Whittier Tech's scheduled Friday night home game against undefeated KIPP Academy has been moved up a day. It will now be played Thursday, still at 6 p.m.
Reilly, Reilly, Reilly
Emma Reilly had a goal and two assists as Andover field hockey (5-0-1) blanked Chelmsford 3-0
Finneran finishes win
Kerri Finneran scored a goal with just two minutes left in the game, off an assist from Brooke Jankowski, to give Central Catholic field hockey a 1-0 victory over North Andover.
Miele, Andover keep rolling
Sophia Miele notched a team-high 16 service points and Marissa Kobelski had team-bests in kills (13) and digs (12) as Andover edged Central Catholic 3-2. The Golden Warriors won the fifth and decisive game 15-12. Kayleigh Holland had 18 service points and 22 assists to lead the Raiders.
All-Around Kya
Kya Burdier led unbeaten Haverhill (6-0) in kills with 12 and had 2 blocks and 3 aces in a 3-1 win over Tewksbury. Freshman Gabbi Burdier had an impressive 39 digs.
Knights cruise
North Andover volleyball (now 6-0) swept Chelmsford. Emma Bosco had 12 assists and Christine Crateau added six digs.
Brilliant Burke
Pinkerton swept a quad-meet to improve to 16-2. Jeremy Burke fired a 37, Julianna Megan a 38 and Robbie DeFeo a 41.
Correnti to rescue
Alex Bishop scored and Tyler Correnti made a first-half save on a PK to lead Pentucket, which tied Lynnfield 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.