Difloures, Hillies to Raiders
Ryan Difloures scored team-highs in kills (14) and digs (8) to lead Haverhill past Central Catholic 3-1. Devon Buscema added 42 assists for the winners, while Keith Sheehan had eight kills and eight service points for the Raiders.
Duren sweeps hurdles
Janessa Duren won the 100 hurdles (15.2) and 400 hurdles (70.9) to lead Central Catholic to a 94-51 win over Lowell.
Big rally for Wildcats
Trailing by four goals heading into the fourth quarter, Whittier outscored Northeast 5-0 in the final frame, with Ryan Cole providing the game-winner as the Wildcats won 8-7. Kody DiCredico led the winners with three goals.
McGrail, Pater take three
Justice McGrail won the triple jump (37-4.5) and 200 (24.4) and was a member of the winning 4x100 relay (46.1) as Central Catholic edged Lowell 77-67. Raider Ethan Pater added wins in the 400 (51.8), 100 (11.0) and as a member of the 4x400 (3:32.3).
Gobiel nets seven
Tess Gobiel tallied seven goals, and Haley Carver added four scores as Andover topped Peabody 17-10. Allie Batchelder made eight saves for the winners.
Owen lead Warriors
Owen Chanthaboun notched 18 kills to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Methuen. Rueben Osborn added 14 service points and seven kills for the winners. Liam Doherty led the Rangers with 15 service points and 18 assists.
Finneran, Raiders roll
Kerri Finneran scored five goals and Nicolette Licare, Delaney True and Emma Siggens each scored twice as Central Catholic crushed Dracut 17-1.
Ties own record
Junior captain Briana Danis tied her own school record with a 127-5 in the discus and Pinkerton rolled past Bishop Guertin. Danis also won the shot put (33-9.5) while Jordan Wheaton had personal bests in winning the high jump and 300 hurdles (5-0/48.72).
