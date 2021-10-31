Astros prevail in OT
After being tied up in regulation, Pinkerton’s girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals in the Division 1 Tournament Sunday when Chayse Dube fired a shot in overtime in the upper corner of the net to give the Astros a 2-1 overtime win over Dover. Kayla Silveira scored Pinkerton’s first goal on an assist by Emily Hood.The Astros will play in the semifinals Wednesday.
Owls bow out
Bella Keogh scored twice, giving her 37 goals on the year, but it wasn’t enough as Timberlane bowed out of the Division 1 girls soccer tournament, losing to Bedford 6-2.
