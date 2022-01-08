Allard, Rangers take fourth straight
Jack Allard scored twice, and Methuen won its fourth straight, beating Dracut 4-2. Danny Field added a goal and an assist and Owen Kneeland scored once for the Rangers (6-1-1).
McKenzie, defense star
Central Catholic‘s Xavier McKenzie scored a game-high 24 points, and the Raiders allowed rival St. John’s Prep just 24 points through three quarters, rolling to a 61-42 victory.
Salem dominates tourney
Evan Lynch (106), Ryan O’Rourke (120), Cam Monahan (126), Brayden Fleming (160) and David Jacques (195) each won individual titles as Salem grabbed first as a team at the Hollis-Brookline Invitational with 271 points.
Parker, Kelley take titles
Bryce Parker (182 pounds) and Cooper Kelley (220 pounds) continued their dominant seasons, taking home individual titles as Timberlane placed first as a team at the Chelmsford Invitational. The Owls (267 points) far out-distanced No. 2 Minnehaug (186 points).
Chinn out-duels Pacy
Anthony Chinn scored a team-high 20 points, leading Pinketon past Ryan Pacy (game-high 24 points) and upset-minded Salem 68-58. Jackson Marshall added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Astros.
Perfect days
Yandel Morales (106/113), Jason Ballou (113/120), Jonathan Davila (152/160) and Jimmy Archambault (170) all went 3-0 as Andover swept an MVC quad-meet.
Methuen‘s Joe Bolduc (182 pounds) and Elias Concepcion (220 pounds) each also went 3-0 individually at the same meet.
Windham takes Canobie Cup
Windham defeated rival Salem 3-2 in the first annual “Canobie Cup.” The game was played to benefit the “Building Dreams for Marines” charity.
Raiders top rival
Brandon Maiuri, Sean Gray, Brady Rickenbach and Cam Jankowski each scored a goal as Central Catholic topped archrival Andover 4-1.
