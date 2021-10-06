GL Hall of Fame
The Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame is accepting nominations. The deadline is Oct. 31 and the ceremony will be in March. Forms are available online: http://GLTS.net
Cool hand Luke
Max Lukeman won at No. 6, 43-44, to give Pinkerton golf the tie-breaker over Bedford. Both clubs finished with 195s. Nashua South was well back at 217. The Astros' Julianna Megan shot a 1-under 35.
Pelham breaks through
Pelham volleyball (1-10) got its first win of the fall, a 3-2 thriller over Souhegan. The Pythons won Game 5 17-15. Angelina Balzotti had 33 digs and Meaghan Roemer had 4 aces and 14 assists. Coach Jessica Makara said, "These girls have fought so hard this season and with our biggest plays coming from freshman, sophomores and juniors, we will be a force to be reckoned with next year!"
Gaffny shines
North Andover volleyball improved to 10-0 with a sweep of Lawrence. Maeve Gaffny had 7 service points and 2 blocks while Anna Wong contributed 17 assists.
Pickett's first
Freshman Chloe Pickett netted her first varsity goal while Natalia Fiato scored twice as Methuen field hockey blanked Haverhill, 3-0. Alex Tardugno (3 saves) recorded the shutout.
Hillies roll
MVC-leading Haverhill golf rolled past Chelmsford 17-3, winning all but one match. Aden Azevedo was medalist (even-par 35) and the Hillies got strong play from No. 5 Max Gould, No. 6 Ryan DiFloures and No. 7. Justin Torosian.
