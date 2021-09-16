Burdier leads the way
Kya Burdier scored team-highs in kills (11) and assists (21) as Haverhill beat Central Catholic 3-0. Mia Ferrer-Valdez added 13 digs for the winners.
Lanouette’s goal enough
Amy Lanouette scored the game’s lone goal, and the Windham defense didn’t allow a shot on net as the Jaguars field hockey team beat Manchester Memorial 1-0.
Azevedo, Robertson star
Aiden Azevedo earned medalist honors, shooting a 2-under 33, and teammate Zach Robertson was right behind in second with a season-best 1-over 35 as Haverhill rolled past Tewksbury 17.5-2.5.
Keogh, Morrier score two
Isabella Keogh and Leah Morrier each scored two goals as Timberlane rolled past Manchester Central 6-3. Alida Bates and Sophia Keogh each added one goal.
Hamel leads way
Russ Hamel shot a 36 as Pelham beat Plymouth, Sanborn and Prospect Mountain to improve to 8-0.
All about Heywood
Lily Heywood led Pinkerton in kills(8), service points (13) and digs (15) as the Astros shut out Nashua South.
First varsity wins
Freshmen Ryan McKinnon and Jameson Twombley notched their first varsity wins as Methuen golf whipped Dracut 12.5-2.5.
Oh, O’Rourke
Ryan O’Rourke scored twice as Salem rallied past Bishop Guertin 3-2 in boys soccer. Matthew Ferreira stopped a penalty kick and had eight saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.