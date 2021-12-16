Split-second pins
Nelphison DeAlmeida (152 pounds) scored a pin in 0:43 and Jack Mackiernan (170 pounds) had a pin in 0:46 as Pinkerton downed Manchester Memorial 54-27.
Short-handed Astros win thriller
With just 3:50 left in overtime, Jack McNair scored to give short-handed Pinkerton a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bishop Brady on Wednesday. Damien Carter earned the shutout, and his first varsity victory, with 16 saves for an Astros squad that had just 12 skaters and one goalie dressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.