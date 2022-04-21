NECC wins 21st straight
The Northern Essex Community College baseball team earned its first win over CCRI since 2018, and its 21st straight victory for this season with a 10-1 win on Thursday. The Knights improved to 29-2. Chris Bear led NECC with three hits and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Jagger Iovinelli allowed just one run in five innings. Haverhill's Jack Swarbrick closed out the win with a one-hit ninth.
Astros roll
Maddie Frank won first singles (8-1), Amelia Coyle took second singles (8-1) and they combined to win No. 1 doubles (8-3) as Pinkerton topped Salem 7-2. For the Blue Devils, Ally Coyle won No. 4 singles and teamed with Kassie Smeltzer to take No. 3 doubles.
Kloster stops 22
Maggie Kloster made a career-high 22 saves and Brooke Carter scored the first two goals of her varsity career, but Methuen fell to Burlington 14-8.
Burdier drives in 12
Gabby Burdier was 7 for 7 with 12 RBIs, including a three-run home run, as Haverhill crushed Lawrence 38-2 in five innings. Riley Windle and Sam Neal each went 5 for 6 with 4 RBIs. Liv DeCicco drove in three runs, scored four runs and was the winning pitcher.
Brenner does it all
Evan Brenner was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs and pitched well in relief as Andover beat Lowell 10-7. Chase Lembo added two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Jon Besette scored twice for the winners.
Jags stay unbeaten
Cali Behling and Maria Killian each scored three goals and Annie Mitchell made 11 saves to help Windham stay unbeaten (5-0) with a 9-8 victory over Hanover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.