Two for Bucci
Joe Bucci (2), Brendan Murnane and Ryan Magner scored their first varsity goals as Andover tripped Shrewbury, 6-1.
DeMaio and Chase
Vinnie DeMaio (138) and Caden Chase (160) were champions to power Methuen to the title at the 14-team Lisitano Tourney in Wakefield. Greater Lawrence‘s Julian Melendez was the 152 champ.
McAnich to rescue
Haverhill wrestling swept a quad-meet including 45-35 over Framingham. Heavyweight Colin McAninch‘s pin sealed that win.
Andover silver
Andover placed second to Mt. Anthony of Vermont at the 15-team Londonderry Invitational wrestling meet. Andover winners were Yandel Morales at 106, Jonathan Davila at 152; Max McNeeley at 160 and Yasser Maita at 220.
Lawrence’s first
Methuen freshmen M.J. Petisce (2 goals) and Breena Lawrence (first varsity goal) helped Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey down Westford 5-1. Jess Driscoll netted her 50th career goal.
Valdez heats up
Jeremy Valdez scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Alejandro Delgado added 16 points and 11 rebounds, as Haverhill opened its season with a 68-60 win over Billerica.
Foley scores 19
Anna Foley tallied a game-high 19 points and Amelia Hanscom added 16 points as Andover beat archrival Central Catholic 50-37 on Friday.
Pacy nets 33
Ryan Pacy continued to dominate with 33 points, and Kaleb Bates added 19 points as Salem beat Windham 75-58 on Friday. Justice Casado came off the bench with a great defensive effort for the winners.
Pena’s stellar start
Yaribel Pena, a senior transfer from Andover High, scored a team-high 17 points as Haverhill opened its season by edging Tewksbury 41-37 on Friday.
