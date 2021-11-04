Pinkerton bows out
Pinkerton gave unbeaten Bedford a battle in the second game, losing 28-26, but the Astros could never quite get over the hump, bowing out of the state volleyball tournament with a 3-0 loss. Sarah Bolduc had 13 kills for Pinkerton (16-5).
Methuen holds on
Methuen’s girls scored on goals by Courtnee Pickles and Kiera Fitzpatrick in the first half and then relied on its defense to defeat Beverly 2-1 in a Div. 1 preliminary round game.
Warriors knocked out
Andover got off to a good start, winning the first game but Wellesley regouped and won the next three games to knock the Warriors out of the state volleyball tournament. Marissa Kobelski had seven kills and two blocks for Andover (14-7).
Maresca power
Ian Maresca and Luke Maresca both scored as Central Catholic advanced in the state tournament as the Raiders defeated Revere 2-1 in overtime.
Raiders advance
Zarina Pinto scored in the first 22 seconds of the game to propel Central Catholic to a 2-0 tournament victory over Lynn Classical. The Raiders advance to Saturday’s first round game at 6 p.m. against Newton South.
Determan leads way
Jack Determan scored twice to pace North Andover to a 4-0 tourney-opening win over Doherty.
