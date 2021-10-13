DiFloures, Hillies clinch MVC title
Ryan DiFloures shot a career-best 35, earning medalist honors, as Haverhill clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference regular season title with an 11-9 win over Central Catholic. Nick Samaha and Aiden Azevedo each added a 36 for the Hillies (12-1).
Connolly edges Ezequiel
North Andover‘s Ryan Connolly took first (14:32), out-dueling No. 2 Alvarez Ezequiel of Lawrence (14:45) as the Scarlet Knights topped the Lancers (15-50) and Tewksbury (15-48).
Coleman, Dibble lead the way
Freddy Coleman took first (15:21) and Jason Dibble grabbed third (15:57), besting his previous PR by 1:05, as Methuen beat Billerica (24-31) and Haverhill (15-50).
Faria clutch in thriller
Cassie Faria tallied 14 kills, including four in a row in the decisive fifth game, as Windham held off Londonderry 3-2, winning the final game 17-15. Zoe Leclerc added 11 service points and Eliza Raymond had 23 digs for the winners.
DeLano takes four
Carter DeLano won the 200 IM (2:19.33) and 100 butterfly (1:05.27) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as Methuen/Tewksbury stayed undefeated (7-0) by beating Billerica 102-73. Jonathan Phan won the 100 freestyle and swam on the same two winning relays.
Reilly nets three
Emma Reilly notched a hat trick as Andover rolled to a 6-0 win over Lowell. The Golden Warriors improved to 11-0-1 on the season.
Scarlet Knights roll
Emma Daubresse and Shelby Nassar each scored twice, Brenna O’Brien added a goal and the North Andover defense didn’t allow a shot on net on the way to a 5-0 win over Dracut.
Jankowski scores late winner
Brooke Jankowski scored, off an assist from Rianna Lembo, with less than three minutes to go in the game to give Central Catholic a 1-0 win over Methuen. Alexis DeMattia made 11 saves for the Raiders, while Alex Tardugno made 29 stops for the Rangers.
Gruenberg steps up
A day after winning his varsity debut against Central Catholic, junior Jack Gruenberg added a big 1-up victory in Andover‘s 15-5 win over Belmont. Noah Farland added a 2-and-1 win for the Golden Warriors (7-7).
Tripp still unbeaten
With no Lowell Catholic girls to run against, Whittier sophomore Noel Tripp ran in the boys race (won by Lowell Catholic) and finished eighth overall in an impressive 20:52 for 3.1 miles. She is unbeaten in girls races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.