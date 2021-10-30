Impressive tie
Central Catholic’s boys soccer team surged back with two goals, by Jackson Wetherbee and Ian Marescato tie highly regarded St. John’s Prep, 2-2.
Corcoran nets ‘trick’
Brenna Corcoran had a hat trick and Kaleigh Longenecker had three assists as Haverhill field hockey broke out with five goals in the second half for a convincing 6-1 victory over EVerett.
Champion Cats
Whittier (13-5, 13-0 CAC) clinched the Commonwealth Conference Lower girls soccer title with a 3-0 win over Minuteman. Madison Gosse (2 goals) and Emma Terroux scored and Madison Dawkins (5 saves) earned the shutout. Monday the Wildcats will host Blackstone Valley in the State Vocational Large finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.