Pinto nets three
Zarina Pinto recorded a hat trick, giving her seven goals on the season, and Adrianna Marinello added a goal and three assists as Central Catholic beat Tewksbury 5-3.
Methuen rolls to win
Othmane Elhayani scored two first-half goals and Rayane Bhalla tallied the first varsity goal of his career as Methuen rolled past Tewksbury 4-0.
OT winner for Kelly
Sarah Kelly scored off an assist from Olivia Dwyer with 2:30 left in overtime to give Sanborn field hockey a 2-1 win over Plymouth. Shayla Gillis added the other Indian goal.
Bella keeps dominating
Bella Keogh continued to dazzle with three goals — her third hat trick in 10 games — as Timberlane girls soccer held off hard-charging Alvirne 6-3.
Tardugno steps up
Brooke Tardugno scored one goal and assisted on Lily Finocchiaro‘s tally as Methuen girls soccer beat Lowell 2-0.
Staying unbeaten
Ryan Radulski and Jonathan Bono each scored a goal as North Andover stayed undefeated (5-0-2) on the season by beating Andover 2-0. Matthew Wessel made four saves for the shutout.
Torosian triumphs
In the last match to be completed, Haverhill‘s Justin Torosian won at No. 7, 1-up, to give the Hillies (7-1) a 11-9 win over Central Catholic. Will Miele and Tyler Kirby both won their matches for Central and were co-medalists with 39s.
Murray Magic
Amelia Murray won’t soon forget Thursday. The freshman tallied her first varsity goal and had a beautiful assist on Riley Devine‘s score as Salem girls soccer edged Nashua North 2-1.
Talented cousins
The Rodriguez cousins, Andi and Arodi, each scored a goal and Lawrence blanked Dracut, 2-0. Yuli Santos (3 saves) earned the shutout.
