Ponzini, Windham headed back to title game
Sophia Ponzini scored three goal, sending two-time defending Division 1 champion No. 3 Windham field hockey back to the state title game for the sixth straight season with a 4-3 victory over No. 2 Bedford in the Division 1 semifinals.
Ella Reeners added the other goal for the Jaguars (15-2-1), while Annie Mitchell made five saves, including a crucial stop off a stroke with less than five minutes to play in the game.
Windham will look to win its fourth state title in five years when it takes on top-seeded Exeter on Sunday (11 a.m.) at Bedford High School.
Smith, Astros advance
Zach Smith scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Gio Iob in the 64th minute to give No. 11 Pinkerton an upset 2-1 win over archrival No. 6 Londonderry in the Division 1 North first round. Landan Villanueve added the other goal for the Astros, who next take on No. 3 Hanover on Friday (3 p.m.)
Hood's hat trick sends Pinkerton to quarters
Emily Hood scored a season-high three goals, two on breakaways, leading No. 5 Pinkerton to a 4-2 victory over Merrimack in the Division 1 first round. Hannah Sippel added the other goal for the Astros, who next host No. 13 Dover in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Sunday (2 p.m.)
Knights clinch crown
Emma Bosco notched team-highs in assists (23), aces (4) and digs (16) as North Andover clinched the MVC Large title with a 3-1 win over Chelmsford. Maeve Gaffny added eight kills.
Windham falls to PKs
Defending Division 1 boys soccer state champion Windham couldn't defend its title, falling to Exeter in PKs after the score was tied 1-1 following overtime. Ben Breen scored for Windham in the second half before Exeter tied it up with three minutes left in regulation. Windham scored a goal in overtime for the apparent game-winner but it was called back by an infraction.
"They're a good team but I felt we didn't get any breaks," said Windham coach Mike Hachey.
Rangers tourney-bound
Natalia Fiato scored a hat trick and Methuen field hockey clinched a postseason berth in its final regular season game with a 6-0 win over Dracut
Goalie Correnti scores winner
Goalie Tyler Correnti scored the game-winning penalty kick goal in the second half to give Pentucket a 2-1 victory over North Reading. Correnti also made eight saves, while Pentucket's Liam Sullivan tied the game with 12 minutes left in regulation.
Pelham advances
Maddie Cote scored in the first half and Hannah Deschene made a fantastic save in the second half as Pelham defeated Oyster River in the Division 2 girls soccer first round. The Pythons will now play at Pembroke Sunday at 2 p.m.
