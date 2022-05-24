Ouellette, Whittier clinch CAC
Kayden Ouellette was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs to help Whittier clinch the CAC Large championship with a 7-6 win over Essex Tech. Jaclyn Bioren was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs and Kaylee Habib also hit a homer for the Wildcats.
Pefine dazzles in thriller
Sophomore Dom Pefine threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout, and freshman Zack Faro led off the seventh with a hit and came around the score the game-winning run with two outs to give North Andover a 1-0 victory over Methuen.
Cloutier does it all
Ryan Cloutier was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and allowed just four hits and one earned run in five innings to earn the win as Central Catholic downed Chelmsford 10-2. Charlie Antonopoulos added three RBIs and Jack Savio added two RBIs and two runs scored.
Hillie rout
Liv DeCicco went 2 for 4 with a home run and earned the pitching victory as Haverhill ran over Essex Tech 17-4. The Hillies, who scored 10 in the fifth, ran their record to 11-7 with Jamieson Pearl going 3 for 5 with a homer and Samantha Dion went 3 for 5 and drove in three.
Owl road upset
Timberlane scored three runs in the top of the seventh on bases loaded singles by John O’Leary and Liam Kelley to knock off previously undefeated Portsmouth 9-7 Monday. Logan Sheely allowed one run over the final 3 1/3 innings for the pitching win.
Wildcat blowout
Maddie Noury and Emily Graham each hit a home run and four different players drove in two runs as Whittier downjed Mystic Valley 12-0. Graham and Kaylee Habib combined to allow one hit while striking out 14.
Boucher in extras
Olivia Boucher delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth driving in Brianna John as Central Catholic qualified for the postseason with a 5-4 victory over Billerica
Perfect netters
Andover boys tennis capped an undefeated MVC campaign winning its 11th straight with a 5-0 victory over North Andover. The Warriors enter the postseason having won 14 of its 16 matches. Andrei Giurgiu got Andover started with an epic 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 win at No. 1 singles. Things went easier for Joe Colecchi and Akarsh Janarthanan who combined to win 24 of their combined 27 sets.
Seleny’s dimes
With her eight assists Monday in Pinkerton‘s 16-4 rout of Nashua South, Caitlin Seleny became the Astros’ season leader at 59 breaking the mark Heather Carr set in 2005 with 53. The eight assists also set a program game high. Allison Lamphere had six goals and Hailey Schinder added five in the Astro win.
Gobiel out-duels Fitzpatrick
Tess Gobiel scored a game-high six goals as Andover topped Methuen 17-13. Kiera Fitzpatrick led the Rangers with five goals.
Megs deliver comebacks
Central Catholic got comeback wins from their top two singles players, Meg Washburn (1-6, 6-3, 6-4) and Meg Malolepszy (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) and the Raiders beat Chelmsford 3-2.
