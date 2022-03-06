Merrimack College’s regular-season finale was an exciting game that came down to the final seconds. Here are four thoughts from the exciting night:
1. To the end
The entire game came down to the last few seconds. That said, there were still some big moments leading up to that eventual game-winner by the Huskies. With about 1:50 left, Declan Carlile made a huge play with his stick to break out an Aidan McDonough shot — of course, McDonough got some revenge that for a few minutes later — and Liam Walsh had a huge block just a few seconds after Carlile broke up that play.
Overall, I thought Merrimack was pretty strong in the defensive zone for most of the night until the final sequence in the closing seconds, when McDonough was left in open space near the slot for a quick goal after Jack Hughes won the puck out of the corner.
Obviously, the game came down to that sequence in the closing seconds, from the icing to the Warriors opting not to call a timeout. Hindsight is always 20/20, but I see both sides of the timeout argument. On one hand, you want to give your players a chance to rest, especially after taking an icing. But on the other hand, they had not been out there for very long and Northeastern had already used its timeout. So, by taking a timeout, Merrimack would have allowed Northeastern to rest their best five players and draw up a play.
2
. Storm the net
It didn’t pay off with a goal, in large part because Devon Levi is just so good, but I thought the Warriors did a better job getting traffic in front of Levi’s net. On Friday, he was allowed to see a lot of shots and he’s so good, he’s stopping every shot that he’s able to see. The Warriors needed to take Levi’s eyes away and I thought they did a much better job of that for much of the game on Saturday. There were a few shots that deflected off sticks in traffic and sailed out of play and Levi didn’t react, because I’m not sure he saw the puck. Sometimes you can do a lot of things well, and it’s just not your night and it doesn’t pay off.
3. Huge game for HugoI was very impressed with the way Hugo Ollas played in net tonight. He’s a freshman, playing in a huge spot, and he delivered. Ollas has been very good in the second half of the season. Ollas was poised and the moment wasn’t too big for him. He didn’t panic and he stayed composed, just like he has for the last two months. It’s hard to blame him on the goal when McDonough, one of the nation’s top goal scorers, was left so open in the slot.
4. Official chatterI don’t think it’s a problem, but it was just different to see Hockey East assign the same officiating crew tonight that they did on Friday. Usually, that’s only the case in a two-game series at Maine or Vermont. Going back to last Saturday at UNH, Merrimack has had Eugene Binda as one of the referees for three straight games.
