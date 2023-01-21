SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — There are people who have had worse luck than Chris Sale, but you probably won't find many of them in baseball.
The last three years have been a nightmare for the snakebitten Red Sox lefty, who has suffered a string of setbacks that wouldn't seem out of place in "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
Tommy John surgery. A stress fracture in his rib. A broken pinky on a line drive up the middle. A broken wrist in a bicycle accident.
The freakish string of injuries have limited Sale to just 48.1 innings since the start of 2020, but now — knock on wood — he hopes to finally put all of that misfortune behind him.
"Humpty Dumpty got put back together," Sale said. "As of now we're right where we need to be, just don't say it too loud."
For the first time in four years Sale is set to enter spring training fully healthy. His arm is feeling good, his pinky and wrist are non-issues and he recently got back on the mound after spending the offseason playing catch and long toss. Barring any additional setbacks he expects to take the ball every fifth day, and after three lost years he's more motivated than ever to go out and be the same guy he was before.
Not to prove that he can still pitch or to prove his doubters wrong. Sale said he's motivated to prove to his teammates, coaches, the front office and fans that their patience has been worthwhile.
"I owe these people something," Sale said. "I owe everybody. I owe my teammates the starting pitcher they thought they were going to get, I owe the front office the starting pitcher they paid for. I owe the fans performances that they're paying to come and see. Those expectations, they've never left. I've just run into some really bad luck."
Sale's injury woes have played an outsized role in the club's recent struggles, and last summer the one-two punch of his broken pinky and broken wrist dealt a fatal blow to a flailing Red Sox club that had been counting on his return.
The August bike accident was particularly frustrating. That morning he had just played catch for the first time since his pinky surgery and was looking forward to what was shaping up to be a perfect day. The vibes couldn't have been better, he said, until he hopped on his bike to pick up Chipotle for lunch and everything flipped.
"Going down the hill, I don't remember the crash a whole lot but I just know that the handlebars went hard left, I didn't even go over the handlebars it just threw me straight to the ground," Sale said. "Next thing I know my wrist is looking that way and I've got to make some phone calls."
Sale acknowledged his inability to stay on the mound has taken its toll, saying that things reached a point where he was practically waiting for the next bad thing to happen. Despite that, Sale said the ordeal has given him a measure of perspective, particularly after he witnessed the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Ian around his home in Fort Myers.
Bad as he's had it, there are others who have gone through far worse.
Looking ahead Sale hopes to pitch many more years to come and noted that even though he's about to turn 34, his arm has significantly less wear and tear than most pitchers his age.
Though they plan to be cautious given everything that's happened, Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said they don't expect Sale to have any limitations once the season begins in late March.
"As long as he feels good and the stuff is good and he's pitching well the innings are just going to be what they are," said Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush.
Sale's health can't be taken for granted, but at least for now it's all systems go heading into 2023. Barring any additional setbacks, Sale believes he's finally ready to hold up his end of the bargain and be the ace he was signed to be.
"My arm is feeling good," Sale said. "I just need to stay away from bikes and bad luck."
