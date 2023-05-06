NORTH ANDOVER – Through the first half (25 minutes), Central Catholic and North Andover — in particular both goalies — were putting on a defensive clinic.
Then, in the second half, it became the Kerri Finneran show.
The Central Catholic sophomore scored five of her game-high six goals in the final 25 minutes, almost all on rocket shots to the top corners, to help lead the Raiders past their rival North Andover, 9-6, in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 girls lacrosse game played at Jack Walsh Memorial Field.
“(Finneran’s) a powerhouse for our team. She’s a great asset and she’s only a sophomore. She knows when to take control and she knows how to get it going. She also has a great shot,” said Central head coach Vanessa Pino.
North Andover (10-3) was able to keep Central Catholic (10-2) to just two goals at halftime, before the Raiders, and Finneran took over.
“She’s a really good player and they have a lot of (offensive) threats,” said Scarlet Knights coach Jenn Pino. “It’s really hard to shut down one person on that team. I thought we hung in there but our endurance really got to us. They really tired us out. We played a lot of defense tonight. We couldn’t put it together on the attack and that had a lot to do with playing with tired legs.”
The game was tied at 2-2 at halftime, and that was because both goalies were stellar. North Andover’s Sam Melville made 15 saves in all, with ten coming in the second half. She also made four total saves off penalty shots.
“Samantha gave us a chance to win from the start all the way to the end. She had a great game,” said Jenn Pino. “She’s solid back there. I’m very comfortable having her back there, as our whole team is. She’s a big voice back there with our defense and has been really good for us.”
After both teams exchanged goals early in the second half, Central went on a 4-0 run with two goals from Finneran and single tallies by Kierstyn Zinter and Abby Yfantopulos and the Raiders never looked back from there.
“Sometimes it takes a little halftime pump up to get them going and then they just need to be told how good they are as a team and that they can do it,” said Vanessa Pino. “As good of a skilled team as we are, sometimes they need a little uplifting and empowering and that can happen during a timeout or a halftime chat.”
Trailing 7-3 with 13:14 to go, North Andover slowly climbed back and made things interesting behind three goals by Janie Papell, the first on a penalty shot, and the last two on nice spin moves off a defender. Finneran then sealed it with her last tally coming with 1:51 to go, leaving the Scarlet Knights puzzled in defeat.
“We just have to settle things down. When we tend to know our opponent more (than others), it gets in our heads,” said Jenn Pino. “We are very familiar with Central Catholic as they are with us. We just need to settle things down. We didn’t have our best shooting day and on attack we were missing a few players due to illness. No excuses, but we need to get back on track offensively and work together.”
Central goalie Grace Cashman made eight saves and played very well early on including a body save ten minutes into the contest.
“Grace had a big game tonight. She came up big. She came up big when the time was right, and I’m proud of her performance tonight,” said Vanessa Pino.
