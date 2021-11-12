Last season, Methuen’s Braeden Carter was restricted to the sidelines, with an air cast boot covering his foot and shin, limited to cheering on his teammates, and sometimes shooting game film.
Last week, when the Rangers need a key first down against legendary powerhouse Everett, it was Carter they called upon to move the chains time and time again.
“The win vs. Everett was amazing,” said Carter. “It has meant a lot to me to help my team get wins. From being on the sidelines every game last year to being back on the field is the best feeling ever, knowing I can help my team beat Everett means a lot.”
After losing his entire junior season to a stress fracture in his shin, Carter’s now a major reason Methuen (7-2) is two wins from playing for a state championship. He caught a team-high seven passes for 61 yards in last week’s epic state tourney upset of unbeaten Everett, with five of those catches going for first downs.
Carter and the Rangers will go for another upset on Friday, when they travel to top-seeded Franklin (8-0) for the MIAA Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinal) playoff game.
“I feel like this team is pumped up and more ready than we’ve ever been,” said Carter. “We’re going to need the same intensity and discipline that we had against Everett if we want to win this next game. I feel like the team is more confident than ever, and that’s a good thing.”
On offense, Carter has caught 28 passes for 332 yards — both second most on the team — and grabbed two touchdowns.
As a defensive back, Carter has intercepted three passes, turned in over 40 tackles and often locks down on an opponent’s top receiver.
“Braeden has been a highly impactful two-way player for us,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “He’s a first down machine as a receiver. He’s also our best all-around defensive back because he makes a lot of tackles and leads our team in interceptions.”
Injury disappointment
Carter had originally hoped for a breakout season as a junior. But as he trained for the “Fall 2” campaign, he began to experience pain in his leg.
Doctors initially dismissed his leg pain as shin splints. But, as the preseason was about to begin, Carter learned he was, in fact, done for the season.
“I had the stress fracture for almost five months before the doctors noticed it,” he said. “It was during an MRI that they finally caught it. I had pain in my shin all along but the doctors just said it was shin splints so I kept running which made it worse.”
Carter was forced to wear a boot and rehab, and his junior season was finished.
“It was very tough for me missing the season,” he said. “I remember recording the first game of last season against Andover when we won in OT. I was so happy for my team, but at the same time I was wishing that I could have been out there playing with them.
“Even with the boot on my leg I was going to the gym every morning. When I got the boot off it was physical therapy for a couple months and then I was back to jogging and running. The whole summer I was lifting four days a week and had field sessions three days a week.”
Dynamic return
Carter wasted no time proving he was ready to go this fall. In Methuen’s second game of the season he caught four passes for 54 yards against Medfield, then followed with six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against Lowell.
“Against Medfield I had a tough, bobbling catch that really got my confidence back up,” Carter remembered. “The next game I had an interception and touchdown vs. Lowell and I felt like I was back.”
What does he feel are his greatest strengths on the field?
“On offense, it’s my ability to get open,” he said. “When I’m at receiver I’m mainly just trying to get open. First downs are a big part in winning and keeping possession. Not all my routes are huge pickups, but I feel like catching hitches or comebacks are just as important as deep routes.
“I’ve liked playing DB more and more this year. Every snap you get a chance to make a play. There’s nothing like stopping a team on fourth down, or getting an interception or pass breakup.”
Now, he hopes to keep the tournament run going with an upset on Friday night.
“It’s going to take everything to win this Friday,” he said. “We’ve already overcome the doubters against Everett. If we play our game which I know we can, we definitely have a shot at winning.”
