NORTH ANDOVER — A year in the life of a high school quarterback can make all the difference in the world.
In an early-season game last year against Beverly, Drew Fitzgerald threw two total passes – both of which fell incomplete.
Opening the season Friday night at home against the same Beverly squad, and now a mature junior, Fitzgerald threw two touchdown passes to Cam Bethel as North Andover rolled to a 21-6 victory.
“He’s vastly improved in all facets,” North Andover coach John Dubzinski said of his signal-caller. “He’s better throwing the ball, reading defenses, moving his feet. He’s just a better overall quarterback after having a full season at quarterback under his belt. He’s probably the most improved kid in our program.”
Fitzgerald, who completed 42 of his 90 attempts for 681 yards as a sophomore, was outstanding in the opener, connecting on six of his eight throws for 105 yards.
“We had a great offseason as a team,” Fitzgerald said. “We were working out a lot. We built up a good chemistry, and the passing game is a whole lot better.”
The Knights survived a couple horrible early possessions as a result of bad snaps, but they took the lead for good on their third possession, which began at their own 6. Nine plays later, on a fourth-and-2 from the Panther 18, Fitzgerald found wideout Bethel, who broke open late in the back of the end zone.
Fitzgerald’s composure waiting for an open receiver on the play impressed his coach.
“He’s like a new kid,” Dubzinski said. “He’s worked very hard at his craft.”
That nine-play 94-yard drive, however, proved the bulk of the North Andover offense in a first half that saw errant snaps and the Knights commit four of their nine penalties. Things changed in the second half, when North Andover went to its hurry-up offense.
“We needed something,” Dubzinski said. “I think we were sputtering on offense. We were making mistakes, and at the half we decided to try it. We’ve been working on it in the preseason, and we thought a little bit of a mix-up might catch them off guard. I think it gave us a little bit of momentum.”
After Beverly closed to within one midway through the third when Damian Day capped an 11-play drive with a 6-yard run, North Andover responded with another long drive. Once again it was Fitzgerald hooking up with Bethel, who was wide open on a post route that netted 47 yards and a 14-6 lead.
Bethel had only served as the team’s place kicker until this season. But he came up huge in his first game at wideout. He also added three extra point kicks to account for 15 of the 21 points.
“I was running a fade route, but the play got blown up a little bit,” Bethel said of his first reception. “I tried to scramble out. We just had to improvise, and we made it work out. The second (touchdown), I saw the left was open, I ran to it and Drew threw a great ball.”
Zach Wolinski, who finished with 127 yards on his 15 carries, finished off Beverly with 2-yard run midway through the final period.
North Andover 21, Beverly 6
Beverly (0-2): 0 0 6 0 — 6
N Andover (1-0): 0 7 7 7 — 21
Second Quarter
North Andover — Cam Bethel 18 pass from Drew Fitzgerald (Bethel kick)
Third Quarter
Beverly — Damian Day 6 run (kick failed) 5:30
North Andover — Bethel 47 pass from Fitzgerald (Bethel kick) 3:41
Fourth Quarter
North Andover — Zach Wolinski 2 run (Bethel kick) 6:31
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Beverly (41-115) — Day 17-70, Brendan McCarron 11-51, Daniel Conant 6-13, Jayden Santos 1-(-2), Danny Pierce 1-(-5), Brian Kessel 5-(-12); NA (30-215) — Wolinski 15-127, Michael McNaught 7-79, Ben Iglesias 1-26, Drew Fitzgerald 1-(-9), Team 4 (-14)
PASSING: Beverly — Kessell 2-5-0, 19 yards; NA — Fitzgerald 6-8-0, 105
RECEIVING: Beverly — McCarron 1-18, Day 1-1; NA — Bethel 2-68, Wolinski 2-26, McNaught 2-14
