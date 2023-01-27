The New England Patriots aren’t broke. They were average.
Maybe a little above average on defense, and definitely below average on offense.
But a big move happened a few days ago, Bill O’Brien was hired as the offensive coordinator. The hiring was probably the most noise that position has ever caused here.
O’Brien, though, isn’t enough. Not even close.
A few moves here and there, some bigger than others, and the Patriots can knock on the door of being that team nobody wants to play.
It will take some money. It will take another good draft (the last two have been good). and it will take more players stepping up as very good players.
Will it put the Patriots into the elite? No. That would take an act of God, or a rookie surprising us all with an All-Pro alpha male performance.
But the Patriots can be fixed. They can be a playoff team, one that can even win a game.
Here are five things the Patriots offense needs to focus on, beyond O’Brien, to make 2023 a lot more memorable:
The next James Develin
The way the Patriots are going to be constituted, at least under Bill Belichick, the team will go back to its early 2000s roots: Dominate line of scrimmage, run the football, confuse the opposing quarterback, win the turnover battle and have your QB make a few big plays.
In a nutshell, that is tough, old-school football that Belichick was seen running around here in 2018, when Tom Brady was more of a complimentary player (outside of the 4th quarter and OT versus Kansas City in the AFC title game).
A key guy, at least according to Belichick in that late 2018 run was fullback James Develin. The Patriots rushed for 985 yards and 11 TDs over the last six games, including the playoffs. Develin was on the field for every rushing TD.
This part of the Patriots game has been missing, the consistent smash-mouth mentality, particularly on offense.
The Patriots have been lacking at Develin’s position. Fullback, has been a weakness here since he played in his last game in Week 2 of the 2019 season.
A money wide receiver
With Brady at quarterback, you could save some money in the salary cap at wide receiver. But three years later, the Patriots have tried shopping for a bonafide No. 1, not wanting to pay the going fee of $20 million, and it has cost the team and maybe the young QB Mac Jones.
Well, that’s going to change, similar to the addition of official offensive and defensive coordinators, with titles and paychecks.
The Patriots need a wide receiver you can go to when the going gets tough, as in on third down or in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The additions of Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne never materialized. All are decent, secondary guys, for a combined $20 million. None were better or more productive than old reliable, Jakobi Meyers.
It’s time Belichick does something he hasn’t done. Find that go-to wide receiver who will make Mac better, and also make the other three wideouts better, too.
Move Marcus Jones to slot
Among Belichick’s best work was finding and developing Marcus Jones.
He is electric, in a Tyreek Hill sort of way.
Personally, he showed enough on offense, two easy touchdowns a slot receiver, with elite quickness, that he could add a dimension that could change Mac’s future.
While Marcus appears to be a potentially good cornerback, we all know that every star cornerback started their careers as wide receivers, before the drops started.
Marcus is a game-changer. The Patriots offense needs game-changers.
Upgrade at tackle
Give Mac Jones time and, well, he’s pretty good. Run the ball with commitment and, well, Mac Jones looks even better.
The Patriots have spent a lot of money and draft capital on offense the last few years but more is needed.
The gobs of money spent on Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry has been a total waste. Smith is a non-factor and Henry barely reached average levels in 2022 after showing promise in 2021.
That is a topic for another day, but getting that elite left tackle and backup center … and more, is going to cost some money.
This has been a position of strength and it was only a decent group in 2022, but not a good as it needs to be.
Trent Brown’s time is done. A backup at best, especially on the left side.
It might only take one star, but it would be a start, somebody on Mac Jone’s blind side.
The next James White
OK, this won’t be easy. The Patriots did try to enhance the position as best they could last offseason, signing Ty Montgomery.
In fact, Montgomery looked the part in the opener against Miami before hurting his knee. Later in the week he was put on I.R. and was gone for the season.
Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris tried, but never were comfortable, as James White was, catching the football.
While Stevenson made a few plays, there were too many drops.
This has been an important position since Bill Parcells was here, adding Dave Meggett.
Expect Belichick to make a run at some shifty running back, after his rookie deal.
The threat of a “third down” back forces defenses to focus on said player as an option.
It is a must for 2023 and O’Brien.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
