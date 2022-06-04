The Boston Celtics had an extra day to gloat, listen to the experts wax poetic about their toughness, resiliency and 3-point shooting.
It was wonderful.
Now we're back to the real stuff. The games.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Celtics, surprisingly, as 5-point underdogs against the three-time champ Golden State Warriors. It seems a little much, but is it?
Here are five things to be concerned about as Boston-Golden State Game 2 approaches:
1. Draymond Green dis
Green basically called out Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White as being lucky, discussing the Celtics trio combining for 15 three-pointers while shooting only 23 times.
Of course, he worked in that “they’re good shooters,” but his point was they will not do that again and the Warriors are just fine.
It was a tad strange he would go there, but he also noted the Warriors “dominated” the Celtics for 40-plus minutes before the “luck” struck the Celtics trio.
Did he forget the Celtics led at half by two?
Anyway, Green has a voice. Just ask him. It will be interesting to see how this trio handles that “criticism.”
On this big stage, pressure comes in different ways. Maybe there was a method to Green’s madness.
2. Overconfidence
The Celtics have had an issue this year with being full of themselves when things are going too good.
All you have to do is go back the last two or three weeks when the Celtics had ample opportunity to put Milwaukee and Miami away, but instead needed seven games.
The Celtics won one game of the Finals. An incredible game. And they no doubt got the Warriors' attention. But this is not the time to accept the Larry O'Brien Trophy with just one win.
3. Warriors pride
This Warriors core has won three championships, and this is the group’s sixth visit to the NBA Finals.
The point is, they not only know how to win, but they have a ton of pride, bringing “it” year after year.
The Warriors were humiliated in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. The guess here is Game 2 will be treated more like a Game 7.
Expect the Warriors best.
4. Grant Williams dilemma
What the heck happened to Grant Williams?
Honestly, he was a key cog in the exciting series win over the Milwaukee Bucks, as good a shooting threat as the Celtics had.
Then he disappeared. At least his influence. The Heat were a different defense and his role diminished. It looked that way on Thursday, too, with Williams not scoring a point.
The guess here is Warriors will give him a few open looks early. Is his confidence there to make at least one?
If not, then how about focusing on what got him big minutes with the Celtics the last few seasons ... defense, rebounds, assists and those cheap points around the rim.
5. Tatum’s strange shot in Game 1
Tatum’s shot was odd in Game 1. There were air balls, side-rim clanks and others hitting the backboard (without calling ‘glass’).
Of course, he did other things, but his shot is his bread and butter. He can make shots about 5% of the league can make, which means with people in his face.
A big shooting night for Tatum in Game 2 might be the difference in a “W” versus an “L.”
