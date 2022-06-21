Here are five humorous moments of Rob Gronkowski in his time here with the Patriots:
Parties after Pats lose Super Bowl
Gronkowski caused a minor controversy after the Super Bowl XLVI loss in Indianapolis against the Giants when he was seen whooping it up with his buddies. He was seen dancing on stage, shirtless, as if it was a normal night out with pals during the off-season, sending several million Patriots fans into a tizzy because he was not as upset at they were.
Wrestling on stage with broken arm
It was a second consecutive post-Super Bowl that Gronkowski was seen dancing shirtless on a stage, this time in Las Vegas. The only difference is he had a cast on his broken arm as he danced on the stage, crashing into his buddies, as if he was 100 percent healthy.
In fact, he did a spin move — back over back — and fell to the floor on his broken arm. No problem. He got up and continued to dance.
Steals Brady jersey at Fenway ceremonyIt was opening day at Fenway Park following another New England Patriots Super Bowl victory, this time after the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta, to win in overtime.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among the Patriots representatives coming out from behind the big American flag adorning the Green Monster. Brady lifted his white, No. 12 jersey at the pitcher’s mound for the fans to see.
All of sudden, from behind, Gronk snatched it and took off, zig-zagging on the infield dirt before Brady, chasing him, finally tackled him on the outfield grass.
It was the top highlight from the Red Sox opening day, stealing the show.
Poses semi-nudeIn 2012, when Gronk Mania was beginning its exponential growth, the then-23-year-old tight end bared all for ESPN The Magazine’s annual “Body Issue,” appearing on one of the covers with only a little logo as a fig leaf.
In another photo, he had only a football pinata as cover. Gronkowski admitted the photo shoot was one of the few events that made him really nervous.
“But I was fine afterwards,” he quipped.
Gronk’s a pussycatGronkowski posed again for ESPN The Magazine’s “Interview issue” holding a kitten to show his sensitive side.
Coach Bill Belichick didn’t let the moment go, holding up the photo at a full team meeting.
“Bill brought it up this morning in team meeting, and we had a couple chuckles about it,” cornerback Darrelle Revis told reporters at the time. “It was pretty funny this morning. I guess Gronk has a soft side to his personality.”
