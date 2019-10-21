Five keys for Patriots:
To win the game, the keys are simple ...
1. Defense keeps Le'Veon Bell to 3 yards per game.
2. Sony Michel gets 20 carries (and at least 80 yards).
3. Brady doesn't get pressured, which means more than a two sacks and four knockdowns.
4. Get two-score lead and played field position against this week Jets offense.
5. Get two turnovers.
If the Patriots get three or four of the above, it's a slam dunk.
