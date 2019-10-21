Patriots defense not satisfied despite historic start

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoNew England Patriots defensive end John Simon, left, and safety Patrick Chung, right, close in on New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell. The former All-Pro running back was held to just 35 yards on 18 carries on Sunday.

 MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

Five keys for Patriots:

To win the game, the keys are simple ...

1. Defense keeps Le'Veon Bell to 3 yards per game.

2. Sony Michel gets 20 carries (and at least 80 yards). 

3. Brady doesn't get pressured, which means more than a two sacks and four knockdowns.

4. Get two-score lead and played field position against this week Jets offense.

5. Get two turnovers.

If the Patriots get three or four of the above, it's a slam dunk.

