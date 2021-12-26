There are only three games remaining over the next 14 days.
That’s not a lot of time, but if the Patriots are “Who I think they are” there are a few things, really five, that could be important pertaining to that route.
In the holiday spirit I have broken it down to five “wishes” for the Patriots going forward in the 2021 season:
1. Signature win for Mac
What is a franchise quarterback?
In a nutshell: He is facing a very good defense, with about four minutes remaining in the game, and he needs to score a touchdown to win the game. Can he do it?
If he can, more often than not, get the late touchdown, or even that late game-winning field goal, he’s on road to becoming a top tier guy.
Enter Mac Jones.
Jones has had some impressive fourth quarters and pseudo comebacks this season, unfortunately the Patriots lost most of those games, including last Saturday night in Indianapolis.
What the Patriots and Jones need is that win, that one win, at the end of a game to prove to himself, his coach and his teammates that he can finish the job.
If the Patriots are fortunate enough to play into late January, they will be losing at some point late in the fourth quarter.
Jones has appeared ready, only to not get the chance to show New England he really might be a franchise quarterback.
2. Signature stop for the defense
The Patriots defense has been a strength of this 2021 team the last half of the season, allowing only 16.2 points per game over the entire season and only six points per game over a five game stretch before last Saturday night’s loss.
So we don’t want to disrespect this group. But there are two areas of concern on this side of the ball, slowing down run-oriented teams when needed and ending a big game with a big stop.
Expect this game against the Bills today and probably the finale against the Dolphins, in Miami, to come down to the last drive, with either Mac Jones or the Patriots defense having to finish the job.
The Patriots have impersonated a great defense this season. Now, with three games remaining, it is time to be that great defense.
3. Bolden’s imitation of White continues
Brandon Bolden has quietly has already wrapped up the 2021 New England Patriots “12th Player Award” – if there was one – for the player who has gone above and beyond expectations.
His James White imitation has been remarkable, even if it’s 75 percent of what White’s production levels, especially in key moments.
The fact he has played at the level he has, since White went out with a season-ending injury, has been remarkable. He’s getting big carries and big receptions at key moments.
If the Patriots are anything like the 2001 version I like to compare them to, Bolden’s pace of production may have to increase going forward. and that’s not going to be easy considering the injuries (and illnesses) to the Running Back Room.
But if Bolden continues on this pace, the Patriots are a threat in every game they play.
4. Barmore imitates Seymour
Speaking of imitations, Christian Barmore’s game has progressed to the point where he will be a top five to top 10 candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. and that’s saying something being drafted in the 38th overall in the second round as the 18th defensive player taken.
Barmore’s physical and athletic traits are not normal. His motor, which was a question mark before the draft, has been much better than advertised.
Which brings us back to “imitation” and a guy he is starting to resemble a bit – a young Richard Seymour. While Seymour was the better player, Barmore’s improvement isn’t so much in the stat sheet but the “disruption” he has started to cause, despite drawing some double coverage.
Barmore isn’t alone as Davin Godchaux’s game has picked up on the defensive line, becoming a worthy mentor. But Barmore’s ceiling is very high.
This is a big three games for the 22-year-old Barmore coming up beginning today against the Bills.
5. Overcoming jinx and Miami heat
The jinx, the Miami heat, whatever you want to call it, will have to end in early January. The Patriots are in a position to be a very good team and possibly, just possibly, steal that No. 1 seed.
But if that were to happen, including an AFC East division title, the Patriots will have to go through the red-hot Dolphins in south Florida, a place that obviously hasn’t been kind to all sorts of Patriots, good, bad or ugly.
The Patriots are 1-7 over their last eight games in Miami, with three four Patriots Super Bowl teams included in that record.
It’s hard playing in the Florida heat, especially in January, when northern teams aren’t used to it, particularly the breathing.
Too bad. This 2021 Patriots team will have to figure it out, the winning, the breathing, the whatever. It won’t be easy as the Dolphins have found their way after a 1-7 start with six straight wins.
They look like the team Brian Flores turned around in his second season, getting them to 10-6, only their third double-digit win season over 17 years.
It won’t be easy. But it will be necessary.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
