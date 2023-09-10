We could address a lot of areas specifically, a lot of players on the Patriots. But I’ve picked five players (one group, the defense) that needs to show some value today, win or, well, probably lose.
Personally, the guy that most interests me is Ezekiel Elliott and how much he'll be used. I expect him to have a good, productive game as the No. 2 running back.
But there are other players that are more important not only today but going forward and I'm very interested in their contributions.
Mac Jones
Mac makes plays, a few, and keeps mistakes – as in 0.0 interceptions and fumbles – and the Patriots will have a shot in most games. The Eagles defense will be stout and pressure-oriented. That is not an excuse though for a QB entering his third season. He needs to figure it out. We will see some of his ability “figuring it out.”
Christian Gonzalez
Expectations early not a high for a rookie cornerback chosen 17th overall, but we expect something. This is a pair of top-flight WR1 team with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Gonzalez doesn’t have to dominate either – and he won’t – but he will be needed at some point this season to ascend to a contributing role at cornerback. We will see today how long that might take.
Trent Brown
The Patriots offensive line could make or break the Patriots, which seem to have areas of strengths in every other part of their team. Trent Brown is the key protection piece for Mac Jones, who needs time more than he’s ever needed it before. Brown needs to stay injury-free, which isn’t likely, but they need him getting off to a good start leading this OL with center David Andrews.
Hunter Henry
The captain appears to be happy despite coming off his worst season as a pro – 41 receptions, 509 yards and only 2 TDs. He is supposed to be Mac Jones top option, but was a big disappointment. He was named captain after a big-time offseason according to Bill Belichick, which sounds like a little extra commitment. The Patriots needs stats from Henry, but more importantly they need big plays in games like this, including a touchdown.
Pats defense
More appropriately, I’ll watch Pats defense trying to get Eagles off the field in the fourth quarter of a close game. While Patriots stats on defense have looked pretty good the last two years (last year 8th lowest yards allowed 322.0), they have not answered the bell in trying to give Mac Jones a chance to win a game. Stats are losers. Getting a good offense off the field? Good.
