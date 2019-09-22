The New England Patriots won convincingly again on Sunday, shutting down the New York Jets en route to a 30-14 victory. Here are five quick takeaways from the win:
1. Defense dominates again
With a third-string quarterback and limited offensive weapons, the New York Jets weren't expected to pose a major threat to New England's No. 1 ranked defense. The Patriots didn't disappoint, as the defense smothered New York from the opening snap. The Jets tallied just 105 yards of total offense, recorded only six first downs and went 0 for 12 on third down conversion attempts. New York did score two touchdowns, but those came on a muffed punt recovery and a pick-six, neither of which were the defense's fault.
Among the individual highlights, Devin McCourty had a wide-open interception, Stephon Gilmore nearly hauled in an incredible pick of his own, and the Patriots collectively recorded five sacks, including two sacks for Jamie Collins, one for Michael Bennett and split sacks by Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Adam Butler and Chase Winovich.
2. Starting fast
There were times during Sunday's win where New England seemed stuck in the mud offensively, but the Patriots started so quickly that it didn't really matter. New England scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives, getting a five-yard rushing score by Sony Michel, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Phillip Dorsett, and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman.
During that stretch, New England put up 192 yards of total offense while allowing 14 yards, and by the time all was said and done, the Patriots outgained New York 381-105.
3. Edelman, Hightower injured
As dominant as the Patriots were from start to finish, there were quite a few big negatives, the biggest being the injuries suffered by wide receiver Julian Edelman and linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Edelman left the game just before halftime with a chest injury, and Hightower suffered a shoulder injury in the second half. Neither player returned, and given their importance to their respective units, their availability going forward will bear close watch.
4. Gunner gives it up
Opposing offenses haven't been able to get anything done against New England so far this season, so perhaps it's not surprising that the first touchdown surrendered by the Patriots this season wouldn't have anything to do with the defense at all. Late in the third quarter, punt returner Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt near his own goal line, and the Jets jumped on the ball for the score. Olszewski wasn't relegated to the doghouse, however, as he was on the field as a wide receiver the next offensive snap and was back to field another punt later on.
5. Sony's struggles continue
With no James Develin to lead the way and the Patriots opting not to play recently promoted fullback Jakob Johnson, running back Sony Michel saw his usage plummet. The second-year back had only nine carries for 11 yards, with the majority of that production coming on a single five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.