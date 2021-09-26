Here are five quick takes from the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium:
White’s loss could be lethal
For most of the last six years, the Patriots have always had that guy on offense, when things are functioning properly … James White.
White appears to be lost for a long time after a second quarter injury to his hip after converting a short, third-down pass for a first down.
He stayed down and didn’t leave the field until a cart was brought over.
“Any time a cart is brought out, you know it’s serious,” said Pats defensive captain Devin McCourty. “He’s a multi-year captain … When one of your flag-bearers goes down it’s tough. He’s a tough guy. He’s resilient. He’ll bounce back.”
When? Only time will tell. But this is a big loss in a running back room that doesn’t quite look as good as it did a month ago.
Bourne carving own identity
It’s been tough for the wide receivers and tight ends to carve out an identity in the offense when it is going conservative, as the Patriots have the first three weeks. But Kendrick Bourne had an impressive moment yesterday.
Mac Jones floated the ball a full second before Bourne even looked up. Bourne broke toward the 3-yard line and the ball was perfectly thrown, as he fended off the defensive back for the catch and a touchdown.
“We’re building chemistry together each and every week in practice,” said Bourne, who finished with six receptions, 96 yards and a TD. “My mindset (on the TD reception) was that it was a good ball by Mac and we were able to execute at a crucial time … He hit it pretty good in practice.”
Kamara sealed win
It wasn’t a game where Alvin Kamara stole the show for the Saints, but when push came to shove in the fourth quarter, he sealed the deal.
Kamara finished with 89 yards on 24 carries and added 29 yards receiving, including a touchdown.
But it was his runs of 11, 3, 6, 3 and 5 yards, all on that 75-yard clinching drive after the Patriots got within 21-13, that kept any Mac Jones comeback from happening.
He’s a tough, physical runner who also is lethal when alone.
His touchdown reception was a simple play in which he faked getting the handoff and stood alone at the 8-yard line waiting for the Jameis Winston to go through his progressions. Kamara was alone and walked into the end zone for an easy opening drive score.
He’s special and was the MVP of this game.
Winston has growing to do
While Mac Jones needs some nurturing, it appears that Jameis Winston is going to need some work as well working in this Saints system, guided by head coach Sean Payton.
Winston was not asked to do too much, particularly after the Saints took control of the game going up two scores and three scores following Jonnu Smith’s bobble-turned-pick-six by safety Malcom Jenkins.
Winston completed only three passes in the second half for 29 yards.
The key was he didn’t make the big mistake and created the play of the game, avoiding a sack before dangerously finding Marquez Callaway in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard TD hookup.
“That was all God,” said Winston. “I was trying to throw the ball away. Marquez went up there and snatched it.”
The Saints are going to need more than a game-manager to compete for division or conference title.
Meyers assume ‘James White’ role?
Jakobi Meyers is continuing his old ways of producing despite more talented teammates around him.
He hauled in nine receptions for 94 yards, including a 27-yarder over the deep middle part of the field.
He had 10 receptions coming into the game and considering he had 14 targets from Mac Jones, you can see who is most trusted among this group.
Meyers still has not scored a TD in his career, but he is again the No. 1 target when the team needs a first down. With James White probably out a while, as in months, Meyers will probably stay on this trend.
