BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics played like their playoff lives were at stake. Which it was.
Anyway, it was maybe the best game for the Celtics, on both sides, in the Game 5 win, 110-97, over the Heat.
They series goes back to Miami on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
The same rules apply: If the Celtics lose, the season is over.
Here are my five quick takes from Game 5:
1. E = Win
Why don’t the Celtics, at least in the playoffs, start and finish with the energy it brought to both ends of the floor in Game 5? Confusing.
“Their activity level went up the last two games,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “You to expect that. They were playing to the crowd.”
2. Defense, defense, defense
The Celtics nerds are on alert. Chucking up 3-pointers at an alarming rate isn’t as fruitful in late May as it is mid-January. The Celtics were all over the ball. They were all over Jimmy Butler. While the Celtics offense stagnated at times, the Heat never were able to make it a game in the second half.
“Have to give them credit for the activity they had [defensively],” said Spoelstra. “They jammed us up several times in the paint … They made it tough for us.”
Max Strus (3 points) and Caleb Martin (14 points) weren’t good enough, but quite honestly, they didn’t get the open looks they got in the first three games.
"I think they pack the paint really well, switching really well and just contesting shots without fouling," said Butler. "I think that's the game as a whole. But it's on us to get (Bam Adebayo) in better positions to score the ball, get it to him in transition and stuff like that."
3. C's wave their ‘White’ flag
He started last night’s game and deserves to be playing with the big boys at the biggest of times. His first half – 11 points, including three treys – was as important as the Celtics defense. Obviously, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the big go-to dudes, and both were forceful out of the gate. But as Miami has had with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin, the key “secondary guys” through the first three Heat wins, White was every bit as good last night.
White was looking to shoot from the get-go. And he was efficient, nailing six of eight 3-pointers, three in both halves.
White was also efficient on the other end too, which is why he played a playoff-high 37 minutes.
He was averaging 12 points through the first four games after a disappointing nine points per game against the Sixers.
Last night’s 24 points were exactly what this team needed, playing a role in the energy in the building.
"They got a lot of focus us on JB, JT, so they're always empowering me to shoot when I'm open and I was able to find some openings and knock them down," said White afterward.
4. Get a lead and …
The Miami Heat are not built, especially, on offense to score “at will.” While their constant movement, handoffs and picks lead sometimes to quick, easy hoops, some of them 3-pointers, the Heat were never comfortable “chasing” the Celtics.
It’s not to say the Heat can’t overcome a “big” deficit, but they are built on efficiency and grit. They don’t have the scoring the Celtics do and a 20-point deficit is a big hill to climb.
5. No mas
Jimmy Butler didn’t play in the fourth quarter. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t want to chance or waste a big-time Butler performance all for naught. The white flags were waving.
It appeared Spoelstra and the Heat decided they were going to save their best for Game 6 in Miami.
Butler finished with 14 points, but was a non-factor the entire game. His shot seemed a little off, missing a few of those “bunnies” he seems to never miss.
"The last two games are not who we are. It just happened to be that way. We stopped playing defense halfway because we didn't make shots that we want to make," said Butler. "But that's easily correctable. You just have to come out and play harder from the jump. Like I always say, it's going to be all smiles and we are going to keep it very, very, very consistent, knowing that we are going to win next game."
5a. Mazzulla is learning
Joe Mazzulla was in the second row last year, behind Ime Udoka and the official coaching staff. Now he’s in the hot seat. And what he’s learning, well, he’s had to learn on the run.
His gaffes in the first few games, really the entire playoffs, waiting too much before calling a timeout, were evident.
Well, it was like he graduated college last night. He called four timeouts, all of them when the Celtics were in control, but slipping.
It felt like every timeout was perfectly timed. The Heat never were a threat last night. Never.
Coach Mazzulla take a bow. That’s two nice games in a row.
