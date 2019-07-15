BOSTON — What a waste.
After Eduardo Rodriguez spun a gem on Friday night, the Red Sox had a shot to open their second half with a statement. Actually, they had two shots.
With the Dodgers in town, there were back-to-back chances to win a series against the best team in baseball. It would have done wonders for the Sox to put a wildly inconsistent first half behind them.
Instead, they dropped a slop-fest Saturday, and lost again last night, 7-4, in 12 innings Sunday night. They just can't put it all together.
Here are five takes from a five-hour evening at Fenway Park:
1. Same old Sox
If it's not one thing, it's another.
The Boston bullpen was stellar for most of the night, tossing six innings of scoreless ball before the Dodgers got to Hector Velazquez in the 12th, but the offense couldn't do anything.
The Sox put a potential game-winning run in scoring position in the 9th, 10th, and 11th inning, but couldn't plate it. They've got nobody to blame but themselves.
2. No reason not to win the series
With Chris Sale on the bump Saturday and David Price starting last night, there are no excuses. The No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers on the staff should have been able to carry them to at least one more win.
But Sale's disappointing 2019 continued with another dud, and Price dropped the rubber match, surrendering four runs in five innings of work. They were lined up the right way, but couldn't get the job done.
Who'd have guessed Rodriguez would be the one deliver seven brilliant innings?
3. Price isn't going deep
Price had some bad luck in the first that muddied his line — Fenway is the only ballpark in baseball that A.J. Pollock's three-run homer leaves the yard — but the fact remains he isn't going deep enough in ballgames.
It was the seventh time this season one of Price's starts has gone five innings or fewer, and the $217 million man has only seen the seventh inning twice all year.
With the Red Sox bullpen being what it is, they need more from their front end starters. Price has generally been good, but this team needs him to be great, especially with Sale's struggles.
4. Bradley's killer baserunnning blunder
It felt like the Red Sox really had the Dodgers on the ropes when Jackie Bradley Jr. led the 11th off with a double.
Alex Cora decided not to bunt him over, and when Marco Hernandez grounded a ball to short, Bradley inexplicably took off for third.
He was out by a mile.
5. Ryu nasty as advertised
Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu just started an All-Star Game — and with good reason. His stuff isn't overpowering, but Ryu lives on the black of the plate.
The Korean right-hander was toying with Red Sox hitters for most of the evening. After a bizarre play plated two runners in the first, Ryu shut the offense down. He held the Sox scoreless for the next six innings, and had Fenway Park in a daze.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
